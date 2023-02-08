Greens demand changes to stop $15b measure turning into ‘fossil fuel slush fund’

by Mata
8 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
greens-demand-changes-to-stop-$15b-measure-turning-into-‘fossil-fuel-slush-fund’


The Greens will force Labor to negotiate over its promised $15 billion national reconstruction fund after the Coalition refused to back it in the Senate.

Mata

0 comments on “Greens demand changes to stop $15b measure turning into ‘fossil fuel slush fund’

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: