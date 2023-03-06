Greens, Pocock push for independent fact-checking of Voice referendum pamphlet by valipomponi 6 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Key independent senator David Pocock also wants a requirement for the real-time disclosure of donations to the Yes and No campaigns. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Greens, Pocock push for independent fact-checking of Voice referendum pamphlet” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Greens, Pocock push for independent fact-checking of Voice referendum pamphlet”