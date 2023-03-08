Greens say more detail on Voice to parliament needed

by pappa2200
9 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
greens-say-more-detail-on-voice-to-parliament-needed


Dorinda Cox wants more detail to ensure a Yes vote, while another key adviser said the referendum was at risk of “dying on the principles” without more explanation.

pappa2200

0 comments on “Greens say more detail on Voice to parliament needed

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: