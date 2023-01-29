Greens warn the government that a fight is looming over energy policy by Ufficio Stampa 29 Gennaio 2023 Comments 0 The Greens plan to use their power in the Senate to block rules for the government’s key climate policy in an effort to harden its stance against fossil fuels. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Greens warn the government that a fight is looming over energy policy” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Greens warn the government that a fight is looming over energy policy”