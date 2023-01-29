Greens warn the government that a fight is looming over energy policy

by Ufficio Stampa
29 Gennaio 2023
Comments 0
greens-warn-the-government-that-a-fight-is-looming-over-energy-policy


The Greens plan to use their power in the Senate to block rules for the government’s key climate policy in an effort to harden its stance against fossil fuels.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Greens warn the government that a fight is looming over energy policy

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: