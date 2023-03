The Los Alamitos High boys soccer team faltered in their opening round match in the CIF State Championship tournament on Tuesday. The Griffins, seeded second in the Division III bracket, were upset by seventh-seeded Palisades, 1-0, on Tuesday at Los Al High. The Griffins were runners up in the CIF-SS Championships, after reaching the finals, but coming up short against Quartz Hill, 3-2. They are pictured with the second-place plaque.

