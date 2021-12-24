griffin-dunne-remembers-aunt-joan-didion:-in-examining-grief,-she-gave-‘hope-and-meaning-to-those-who-needed-it-most’

Actor and filmmaker Griffin Dunne paid tribute to his aunt, acclaimed author Joan Didion, who died on Thursday at 87. Dunne said Didion, who was the subject of his haunting 2017 Netflix documentary “Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold,” “wrote about grief to find out what she felt, but ended up giving hope and […]
