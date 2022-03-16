cronaca

Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky al Congresso USA: “viviamo il vostro 11 settembre ogni giorno da 3 settimane”

by
16 March 2022
guerra-ucraina,-zelensky-al-congresso-usa:-“viviamo-il-vostro-11-settembre-ogni-giorno-da-3-settimane”
Volodymyr Zelensky

The post Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky al Congresso USA: “viviamo il vostro 11 settembre ogni giorno da 3 settimane” appeared first on StrettoWeb.

%d bloggers like this: