Guerre en Ukraine : Poutine s’est rendu à Marioupol de nuit, « comme un voleur » selon Kiev

by Ufficio Stampa
19 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
guerre-en-ukraine-:-poutine-s’est-rendu-a-marioupol-de-nuit,-«-comme-un-voleur-»-selon-kiev


Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Guerre en Ukraine : Poutine s’est rendu à Marioupol de nuit, « comme un voleur » selon Kiev

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: