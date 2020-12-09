Guglielmo Rufoto plastic surgeon : The use of radiation therapy as an adjuvant treatment by oncological pathologists

The use of radiation therapy as an adjuvant treatment by oncological pathologists

consists of administering exact doses of x-rays involving well areas

bounded by the body. The high energy use leads to cancer cells dying

often causes side effects to healthy tissues adjacent to the area from

to radiate. The lesions that develop in the skin and subcutaneous tissue characterize the image

of acute or chronic radiodermatitis, depending on the length of time since application.

Chronic radiodermatitis is characterized by extensive tissue fibrosis and often yes

accompany significant complications. They do not heal spontaneously and tend

gradually worsens, becomes infected or undergoes malignant degeneration.

Cytokines released by inflammatory cells play an important role in

pathogenesis of radiation damage. The study of the regulation of such molecules is

basic for the treatment of radiodermatitis.



We will present you the case of a young woman who was treated 18 years ago with two cycles

after surgical radiation treatment after removal of thyroid cancer. where

the patient came to our observation with chronic radiodermatitis in the throat

size about 14×9 cm. The area was treated with local regional infiltration of

a solution of platelet-rich plasma and buffy coat, activated with autologous thrombin and

Calcium gluconate, in 0.05 ml of granules. About 3 ml for session was used, for one

a total of 5 sessions are repeated every two weeks. A biopsy with Punch from

0.5 cm was performed 5 days before start and 5 days after the end of treatment.

A thorough histological study evaluated the changes in the tissues

involved. The properties of the growth factors present in the platelet gel are now known

for several years, but always new perspectives have been opened for their application in the field

surgical. Our results add new and accurate assessments to support

possibilities to use platelet gel.