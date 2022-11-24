gulf-capital-opens-its-new-global-headquarters-in-abu-dhabi-global-market-and-obtains-an-in-principle-approval-for-an-asset-management-license-from-adgm-financial-services-regulatory-authority

Gulf Capital, one of the largest Private Equity firms investing from the GCC to South and Southeast Asia,has today inaugurated its new global headquarters in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), ushering in a new era of growth for the Company. The company has also obtained an in-principle approval for an asset management license from ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority. The new office opening follows the recent launch of offices in Cairo and Singapore and the hiring of local private equity teams as Gulf Capital positions itself to capture the phenomenal growth across the West-East Asia corridor.

When a full license is granted by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority, it will allow Gulf Capital to carry out Regulated Asset Management Activities in or from the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

H.E. KhaldoonAl Mubarak, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala, officially inaugurated the new headquarters in the presence of Mr. Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority, H.E. Hareb Al Darmaki, Gulf Capital’s Chairman of the Board, H.E. Khalifa Al Kindi, Vice Chairman of Gulf Capital and members of the Board, were present at the inauguration ceremony which was also attended by senior executives from ADGM, Gulf Capital, the ADGM community, the investment community and business partners.

H.E. Hareb Al Darmaki said at the inauguration: “Abu Dhabi has been Gulf Capital’s home base since inception, and we are pleased and proud to relocate our global headquarters to ADGM which has rapidly established itself as a world class finance centre. ADGM offers a sophisticated and deep financial ecosystem and strategically connects the East and West regions. It continues to bolster its leadership position amongst the global financial centres. With this move, we are renewing Gulf Capital’s commitment to our investors and shareholders to uphold the highest standards in our asset management operations, reflecting the international best practices that ADGM has embedded in its standards and regulations.”

Dr Karim El Solh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Capital, concluded: “ADGM is a leading international financial centre that offers a dynamic and sophisticated environment for the investment and financial community. It is the ideal launchpad for Gulf Capital’s next phase of growth, as we continue to attract international and regional investors to our funds, and as we cement Gulf Capital’s position as the leading private equity firm investing across the high growth GCC to South and Southeast Asia regions, the world’s fastest growing investment corridor today.”

Gulf Capital, the leading Private Equity Firm investing across the high growth GCC to South and Southeast Asia corridor, has US$ 2.5 billion in assets under management (AuMs) and has to date closed 37 investments. The Company focuses on investing in resilient, fast-growing sectors of the future such as Technology, Fintech, Healthcare, Business Services, Consumer and Sustainability. It has recently opened two offices in Cairo and Singapore to capture the rising growth along the West-East Asia corridor.

