gumbo-recipe

Traditionally served over rice, Gumbo is a heartfelt, classic Louisiana dish that is usually enjoyed during the colder seasons.
As the colder months are approaching, you will be thanking me for this simpler take on the classic Gumbo dish. I learnt this recipe long ago from my mom, but she prefers making seafood gumbo by adding a variety of shellfish.
Indeed, shellfish does make the broth extremely flavourful. However, since I’ve had my son who has a shellfish allergy, I tweaked her recipe a little.
Instead of using shellfish, I use andouille sausage and chicken and let me tell you, the juices from the proteins do make the gumbo as equally as flavourful.
Today I have for you a gumbo dish that you can easily make with ingredients that you will usually have in your pantry. Although it takes some time to put together, the steps are quite simple to follow.
This hot and wholesome dish is a favourite in my household, and you will thank me for putting a smile on your family’s face!
- 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs
- kosher salt, to taste
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
- 1/2 cup grapeseed oil, plus 1 tablespoon
- 2 ribs celery, diced
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
- 1 small green bell pepper, diced
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 8 ounces amber-style beer
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 1 tsp fresh thyme
- 4 bay leaves
- 1 pound andouille sausage, cut into 1/4-inch coins
- cayenne pepper, to taste
- sliced scallions, to garnish
- cooked white rice, for serving
- Season the chicken with salt, black pepper, and 1 tbsp of the grapeseed oil
- Broil the chicken about 10 minutes until slightly charred and set aside
- In a 4-quart Dutch oven, add oil and flour over medium heat and stir constantly with a whisk
- Stir until the roux turns dark brown (about 25 minutes)
- Add garlic, celery, jalapeno, bell pepper, and onion and cook for one minute
- Add the beer, then stock, bay leaves, thyme, and 1 tsp black pepper
- Stir slowly until simmering then add chicken thighs and sausage
- Bring everything to a simmer and then cover
- Cook for 3 hours, stirring occasionally
- Your gumbo should be thick but not gravy-like
- Season with cayenne and serve over rice
- Garnish with scallions and enjoy.