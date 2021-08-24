gumbo-recipe

Traditionally served over rice, Gumbo is a heartfelt, classic Louisiana dish that is usually enjoyed during the colder seasons.

As the colder months are approaching, you will be thanking me for this simpler take on the classic Gumbo dish. I learnt this recipe long ago from my mom, but she prefers making seafood gumbo by adding a variety of shellfish.

Indeed, shellfish does make the broth extremely flavourful. However, since I’ve had my son who has a shellfish allergy, I tweaked her recipe a little.

Instead of using shellfish, I use andouille sausage and chicken and let me tell you, the juices from the proteins do make the gumbo as equally as flavourful.

Today I have for you a gumbo dish that you can easily make with ingredients that you will usually have in your pantry. Although it takes some time to put together, the steps are quite simple to follow.

This hot and wholesome dish is a favourite in my household, and you will thank me for putting a smile on your family’s face!

