gwyneth-paltrow,-dakota-johnson,-chris-martin’s-dynamic:-everything-we-know

The results of a successful uncoupling! Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin remained friends after their divorce, and since then, his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, has been welcomed into the family.

The Oscar winner and the Coldplay frontman tied the knot in December 2003. During their marriage, they welcomed daughter Apple and son Moses in May 2004 and April 2006, respectively. However, the pair announced their split in March 2014, noting that they still loved each other “very much.”

“We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been,” a statement released at the time read. “We are parents first and foremost, to two incredibly wonderful children, and we ask for their and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and coparent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.”

Paltrow subsequently filed for divorce in April 2015, and the proceedings were finalized in July 2016. The exes remained close, though, for the sake of their kids.

“I think we’ve managed to really stay a family,” the Iron Man star told ES Magazine in January 2019. “Chris is a very close friend. I see him every day, I talk to him every day.”

After their separation, Paltrow moved on with Brad Falchuk. Us Weekly revealed in August 2014 that the couple were dating after meeting on the set of Glee. They announced their engagement in January 2018 and got married that September.

Us confirmed in December 2017 that the Grammy winner was dating Johnson. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress soon bonded with Paltrow.

“Gwyneth loves Dakota and vice versa. She really likes her and who she is as a person,” a source told Us in October 2019, noting Paltrow’s stance that anyone who enriched Martin’s life would do the same for her children. “She cares deeply for him and wants him to be happy.”

The insider revealed that the singer and Falchuk were also on good terms. “Brad and Chris have a lot of respect for each other and they always get their creative juices flowing when they hang out,” the source said. “They get something from being together — they’re both very cool guys.”

Scroll through the gallery below for everything we know about Paltrow’s friendly relationship with Johnson and Martin: