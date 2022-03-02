hailey-baldwin-gushes-over-her-‘beautiful’-life-with-justin-on-his-birthday

Sorry, Beliebers — there’s only one girl Justin Bieber has eyes for! After facing plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, the heartthrob finally sealed the deal with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and the pair have been going strong ever since.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse and held a second, more traditional ceremony with friends and family in South Carolina a year later. Two years before tying the knot privately, the “One Less Lonely Girl” crooner predicted that he might have found The One.

“What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged,” he told GQ in the magazine’s March 2016 cover story. “It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. … I just don’t want to hurt her.”

The pair separated as Justin rekindled his on-off relationship with Selena Gomez in late 2017, but they found their way back to each other in June 2018 during a cozy vacation in Miami. One month later, the pop star confirmed that he and the model were engaged.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

One month before their courthouse wedding, an insider told Us Weekly that Hailey was a positive influence in the Grammy winner’s life.

“Hailey has calmed Justin down a lot, and she has changed him as a man. He thinks she is his forever and considers her his best friend and soulmate,” the source said in August 2018. “Justin is over his crazy phase, and is more approachable and has been talking to lots of fans when he’s out. He’s happy to show the world that Hailey is his girl and he feels at ease with her.”

Scroll down to relive the Biebers’ fairy-tale romance!