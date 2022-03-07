hailey-bieber-uses-this-texture-spray-to-create-a-natural-beachy-wave

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you follow Hailey Bieber on Instagram or stumble upon some of her posts from time to time, you may know that she’s most likely rocking one of two signature hairstyles. She loves a slicked-back moment — but when her hair is down, it’s usually perfectly tousled in beachy waves.

Her relaxed and wavy ‘do looks totally effortless, but did you know that the supermodel actually puts in work to achieve the style? We learned exactly how to score the same sultry beach waves that Bieber sports in one of her hair tutorial videos on YouTube, and discovered that a particular styling spray may be key to nailing the same vibe!

Get the IGK BEACH CLUB Texture Spray for prices starting at $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

In order to pin down the proper texture and get the necessary volume in her hair, Bieber explains that she turns to the IGK BEACH CLUB Texture Spray to score her signature style. We immediately noticed how naturally slick and straight the supermodel’s hair looked at the start of the video, and she attributes that hair texture as to why this product is integral in creating her go-to undone look.

Get the IGK BEACH CLUB Texture Spray for prices starting at $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

Bieber uses this texturizing spray prior to heat styling so that her hair isn’t as slippery, which helps to create the “S” style waves in a far easier fashion. If you have a similar initial hair texture, this is a pro move on Bieber’s part that you can channel to help you create the aesthetic — but this product is also an excellent finishing spray that you can use at the very end to add volume and hold to your look. Bieber is always an inspiration, and we’re getting our hands on this product to have it ready to go ahead of our next date night!

