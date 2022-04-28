hailey-shipped-jelena!-everything-she-and-selena-have-said-about-each-other

No time for drama. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Selena Gomez have been pitted against one another for years due to their respective relationships with Justin Bieber — but both women have shown nothing but respect for each other on social media.

In the early 2010s, years before she began dating her future husband, Hailey would frequently tweet her admiration for Justin and Gomez, who were a couple at the time. (She has since deleted her Twitter account.)

“They are the perfect relationship,” the model — who married the “Peaches” singer in September 2018 — tweeted in 2012, per Just Jared, ironically musing about how she’ll be “forever alone.” The then-teenager praised the Only Murders in the Building star as “beyond flawless” in the social media message.

The year prior, she defended the then-couple, sharing via Twitter that she “doesn’t care what anyone says” about Justin and Gomez — they’re “the definition of a teenage dream.”

The “Yummy” artist and Wizards of Waverly Place alum made their relationship red carpet official in February 2011, posing at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Though they called it quits by November 2012, they were back on by April 2013. The pair were famously on-off for the next couple of years — and by the end of 2015, Justin was spotted making out with Hailey, though the two weren’t officially an item.

“What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged,” the Drew House founder told GQ in March 2016. “It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. … I just don’t want to hurt her.”

He once again reconciled with Gomez in November 2017, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. However, a source told Us that Justin and Hailey were still in touch via text message, maintaining their relationship was “platonic.”

By May 2018, Jelena was officially over for good. A month later, Us broke the news that Justin was back with Hailey — and the “Baby” singer wasted no time, proposing to the Rhode Beauty creator in July 2018. The couple tied the knot two months later.

Keep scrolling to see everything Hailey and Gomez have said about each other over the years: