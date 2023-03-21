hall-of-heroes-suffers-theft-of-rare-items

A local non-profit devoted to preserving history has been the victim of a break-in and robbery.

The Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum in Elkhart says around 50 valuable comics were stolen in the incident, which they say happened in the early morning hours of Sunday March 19.

Executive Director of the museum, Allen Stewart, says he is heartbroken and believes the police will bring the “villains” to justice. A GoFundMe page has been started to help repair the damage to the museum, including brand new display cases.

The rare items that were stolen were not insured and the museum can’t afford to replace them. Anyone with information should contact the Elkhart Police Department.

