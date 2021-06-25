‘halloween-kills’-trailer-sees-laurie-strode-form-a-mob-to-take-down-michael-myers

Jamie Lee Curtis is picking up the torch to play Laurie Strode once again, and she’s forming a mob to take down Michael Myers once and for all.

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for “Halloween Kills,” which serves as the direct sequel to David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” and the 12th installment in the larger franchise. His film left off with Laurie sitting in a pick-up truck with her daughter and granddaughter after her house burned down amid a thrilling encounter with Michael Myers.

Green, the comedic director best known for “Pineapple Express” who transitioned to the horror genre, is directing and co-writing the entire trilogy of new “Halloween” films. The third and illusive final installment, “Halloween Ends,” will be released in theaters on Oct. 14, 2022.

Nick Castle, who played Michael Myers in the original 1978 “Halloween,” has returned to play the slasher icon alongside stunt double James Jude Courtney. Other returning cast members from the 2018 film include Judy Greer as Karen Nelson, Laurie’s daughter; Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson, Laurie’s granddaughter; Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins; Jibrail Nantambu as Julian Morrise and Omar Dorsey as Sheriff Barker.

“Halloween Kills” will also see Laurie reconnect with a bunch of familiar faces from her past. Tommy Doyle, one of the kids Laurie babysat in 1978, will be portrayed by Anthony Michael Hall (Brian Andrews and Paul Rudd previously played the character). Also reprising their roles are Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace (another kid Laurie babysat) and Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett (the former sheriff of Haddonfield). Nancy Stephens, who last appeared in the franchise in 1998’s “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later,” will also return as Marion Chambers, the former assistant to Dr. Sam Loomis (Donald Pleasence).

“Halloween Kills” will be released in theaters on Oct. 15. Watch the trailer below.