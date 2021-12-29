cronaca

Harry Colomby, Manager, Writer and Producer Who Worked With Michael Keaton, Dies at 92

by Ufficio Stampa
29 December 2021
Harry Colomby, who made the unusual career transition from high school teacher to talent manager at the invitation of jazz great Thelonious Monk, died Dec. 25 from multiple causes at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He was 92. Although Monk was his first client, Colomby’s career expanded to film and television, managing both comedian John […]

