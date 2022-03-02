harry-hamlin:-my-‘lack-of-ed’-keeps-my-sex-life-with-lisa-rinna-strong

No such thing as TMI! Many stars aren’t afraid to bear it all when speaking candidly about their sex lives.

After tying the knot in 2013 after six years of dating, Chrissy Teigen has chosen to open up about her marriage and sex life with John Legend.

“We’re by no means freaky deaky, but let’s just say, we’re open to things,” the model told Cosmopolitan in 2014. “We’re very okay with PDA. When we go to a restaurant, he loves when I wear a dress, so he can do some upper thigh rubbing. I would love to see more husbands and wives making out!”

The cookbook author then detailed how the couple managed to join the Mile High Club.

“We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first class. We were under a blanket. We weren’t even in one of those pod things,” she noted at the time. “I feel like we should get a trophy for that.”

Miley Cyrus has also been known for her honesty when it comes to her personal life. The Disney alum started dating Liam Hemsworth after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009. They got engaged three years later and broke up the following year. Two years after the duo rekindled their romance in 2016, Cyrus revealed how seeing Hemsworth jump into action during the California wildfires made her extremely grateful.

“He got a lot of action for saving the animals. We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful,” the performer told Howard Stern in December 2018. She also hinted at how the twosome handled long distance, adding, “That’s what FaceTime is for. Cybersex.”

Although Cyrus and Hemsworth split again in 2019, less than a year after they got married, the singer continued to put it all on the table. While reflecting on her time as Hannah Montana, Cyrus admitted the moment when she knew she had to move on from the role that skyrocketed her career.

“The minute I had sex, I was kind of like, I can’t put the f–king wig on again. It got weird. It just felt like … I was grown up,” she explained to Elle in July 2019, noting, “I like the way being sexual makes me feel, but I’m never performing for men. They shouldn’t compliment themselves to think that the decisions I’m making in my career would have anything to do with them getting pleasure.”

