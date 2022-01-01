‘harry-potter’-reunion’s-most-shocking-reveal:-emma-watson-almost-quit-playing-hermione-midway-through-the-film-series

It’s impossible to imagine the “Harry Potter” films without Emma Watson’s indelible performance of Hermione, but the latter half of the series almost had to do a dramatic rework as she considered dropping out. Watson and her castmates spoke about her anxieties about the part during the HBO Max special “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts,” […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
It’s impossible to imagine the “Harry Potter” films without Emma Watson’s indelible performance of Hermione, but the latter half of the series almost had to do a dramatic rework as she considered dropping out. Watson and her castmates spoke about her anxieties about the part during the HBO Max special “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts,” […]
Condividi:
Like this: