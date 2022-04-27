harry-styles-and-florence-pugh-get-hot-and-heavy-in-olivia-wilde’s-‘don’t-worry-darling’-sneak-peek

Olivia Wilde brought the 1950s to CinemaCon, showcasing the first look at Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in the psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling.” Movie theater owners at the annual exhibition trade show got a sneak peek of the trailer, which isn’t yet available to the public. The footage opens on Styles and Pugh’s characters […]
Mi piace:
Mi piace Caricamento...
Olivia Wilde brought the 1950s to CinemaCon, showcasing the first look at Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in the psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling.” Movie theater owners at the annual exhibition trade show got a sneak peek of the trailer, which isn’t yet available to the public. The footage opens on Styles and Pugh’s characters […]
Condividi:
Mi piace: