Hart’s Briley Phelps Leads 2023 Daily News All-Area Girls Soccer Team

LA DAILY NEWS 2023 ALL-AREA GIRLS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR Briley Phelps, Hart, Sr.

The Hart girls soccer team films its games using a camera with AI technology that tracks players when they’re on the field. The film is then uploaded and stored online, where players can access it.

Coach Brett Croft doesn’t require his players to watch the film, but he can see who logs in to the system and when. The name “Briley Phelps” recurs more than most.

“The amount of logins that she has is ridiculous,” Croft said. “Any waking moment, the kid is signing into the Veo. That consistent commitment has built her soccer IQ over the years that kind of is bar-none in regards to the people she’s playing against.”

She watches film all the time, even admitting it’s on her school laptop during class sometimes. She watches for fun but also watches games in which she felt she didn’t perform well and critiques herself for similar situations in the future.

It’s helped her play multiple positions this season and score 19 goals to go with eight assists. She had four multi-goal games as Hart won the Foothill League title, the CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship in the pouring rain, and a CIF State SoCal Regional championship.

Phelps, a Biola commit, played striker, attacking mid and holding mid at different points this season, depending on what the team needed.

“It’s a team sport, it’s not just about Briley,” she said. “I just want to win more than anything so if that’s what we need for us to win, then I’m totally open to go wherever.”

Phelps has been coached by Croft since she was a preteen in club soccer, so she trusted him to put her in the most impactful positions. It seemed only fitting to end her senior year with the championship trifecta of a league, section and regional title while ushering in the next group of Hart girls soccer players.

“We have a big group of sophomores,” Phelps said, “so next year and the following year is going to be their year. So I feel like (we were) kind of setting the tone for them early, showing them not only soccer-wise but as people what Hart soccer really represents.”

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR Victoria Pugh, Harvard-Westlake, So.

Pugh led her team offensively with 25 goals and 10 assists. She was named the Mission League MVP and was All-CIF Division 2. The Wolverines won their sixth straight league title.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR Macey Edemann, Hart, Sr.

Edemann was a leader on a Hart defense that allowed just eight goals in 26 games. She also scored three goals and assisted on five goals and was All-CIF Division 2 and All-Foothill League first team.

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR Mackenzie Gwin, Canoga Park

Gwin scored a mind-boggling 55 goals in 20 matches this season, and she added seven assists en route to a 117-point season. Gwin’s offensive dominance helped the Hunters go 16-2-4, including 9-0-3 in the Valley Mission League, good enough to capture the league title.

Canoga Park High’s freshman girls soccer player Mackenzie Gwin has scored 50 goals this season for the Hunters. Yes, 50 goals. I doubt there’s one better than this one. What a goal – from start to finish #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/jXBbq6beVr

— Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) February 1, 2023

The City Section isn’t among the elite levels of high school soccer in California, but Gwin’s numbers stand out regardless. She scored 10 goals in a win over Panorama on Jan. 20 and had six matches where she scored four goals or more.

COACH OF THE YEAR Eric Choi, El Camino Real

Choi dealt with a lot this season. The Royals had to travel to Sepulveda Basin Sports Complex for all of their home games because El Camino Real’s turf field was deemed unsafe to use for games. For practices at El Camino Real, Choi and the coaching staff had to design non-contact drills. On top of that, El Camino Real High School was locked down the day of the Royals’ semifinal game against Palisades due to an active shooter threat. They went on to win the game 2-0.

DAILY NEWS ALL-AREA TEAM Sharon Alcocer, El Camino Real, Jr.

Alexandra Astalos, Harvard Westlake, Sr.

Calista Banihashemi, Westlake, So.

Gabriela Beauchemin, Moorpark, Sr.

Kaitlyn Beavers, Moorpark, Jr.

Emerson Chasko, Notre Dame, Jr.

Lily Cole, Chaminade, Jr.

Katherine Coleman, Granada Hills, Sr.

Ava Dermott, Oak Park, Sr.

Natalie Grant, Cleveland, Sr.

Miye Kodama, Louisville, Jr.

Julie Lopez, El Camino Real, Sr.

Berkley Mape, Oaks Christian, Sr.

Alexis Nguyen, Hart, Sr.

Emma Ott, Moorpark, Sr.

Ariana Salvador, Hart, Jr.

Kaia Santomarco-King, Harvard-Westlake, Fr.

Sarah Spears, Oaks Christian, Jr.

