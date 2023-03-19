‘he-unloaded-the-whole-clip’:-florida-man-allegedly-caught-on-tape-executing-family-member-in-broad-daylight

A 22-year-old man in Florida was arrested after he was allegedly caught on camera executing a man as he was loading his car in the parking lot of a restaurant supply wholesaler.

Jancarlos Jose Lizardi Rosado was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of dangerous and depraved murder without premeditation, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a press release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a Restaurant Depot on Thursday in Fort Meyers, about 150 miles northwest of Miami.

As first responders pulled up to the store, the deputies said they could still hear gunshots being fired. Shortly after arriving, authorities say they found a man lying on the ground beside his vehicle. He appeared to have suffered several gunshot wounds and died.

The suspected shooter — later identified as Rosado — was standing nearby, officials said. Deputies arrested him and secured the scene before taking him to the Lee County Jail, where he was charged with second-degree murder.

“Detectives spoke to several witnesses and established the shooting was not related to the business,” the release states.

Related Coverage:

The sheriff’s office on Friday morning released security camera footage allegedly showing Rosado shooting the victim multiple times but removed the video before Law&Crime could view it.

According to a report from the Fort Meyers News-Press, the footage shows the victim — a stout bald man wearing a black tee shirt — exiting the store and loading the trunk of his vehicle with items from a shopping cart.

Moments later, the victim falls to the ground as the video indicates that he had just been shot. He then crouches while holding his chest and hides behind his car. He then starts moving counter-clockwise around the vehicle in an apparent attempt to elude the shooter.

A man who appears to be Rosado can reportedly be seen in the frame holding a gun and following the victim before pulling the trigger several times. The victim then falls out of the frame, and the man, who appears to be Rosado stands “calmly” next to the vehicle, the News-Press reported.

Authorities have not officially released information about the victim, but deputies reportedly told Fort Meyers NBC affiliate WBBH-TV that the victim and the shooter were related, referring to the slaying as a “domestic dispute” of some kind.

“He unloaded the whole clip and then put another clip in and kept shooting,” a Restaurant Depot employee reportedly told WBBH.

Another witness reportedly told the station that there were about 50 patrons in the store in the store at the time of the shooting, and many were “crawling up pallets” to avoid possibly being hit by a stray bullet.

“I’m disgusted by this senseless murder,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a message from Law&Crime seeking additional details about the shooting and the suspected shooter’s alleged relationship with the victim.

The post ‘He unloaded the whole clip’: Florida man allegedly caught on tape executing family member in broad daylight first appeared on Law & Crime.

Vittorio Rienzo