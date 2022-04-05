head-over-heels!-the-7-most-comfortable-heels-for-spring-and-summer

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Spring has sprung, and socializing season is in full swing! Our idea of April showers? The baby and bridal variety. Bring on the festive functions! We love any excuse to dress up, but we dread having to hobble around in painful pumps. We’ve all been there before — after dancing the night away in high heels, we come home to blisters and bruises. Band-Aids are such a buzzkill! If only there were a shoe solution…

Move over, boots — these heels are really made for walkin’! From stilettos to sandals, these spring and summer shoes from Zappos are just as comfortable as they are stylish. We rounded up our top seven picks that won’t hurt your feet. Feel footloose and fancy-free in this supportive footwear!

These Platform Sandals

Step up your footwear collection with these top-rated platform sandals from Chinese Laundry. “Very comfortable,” one customer reported. “Wore them the first night for about 7 hours and was totally comfortable the entire time, would definitely recommend!”

See It!

Get the Chinese Laundry Daydreamer for just $80 at Zappos!

These Stiletto Pumps

You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style when wearing stilettos! These pointed toe pumps are available in 21 different colors, including pastel options for spring. According to one reviewer, these Sam Edelman heels “unbelievably comfortable given the heel height.”

See It!

Get the Sam Edelman Hazel for just $140 at Zappos!

These Lugsole Heeled Sandals

Pretty in pink! Keep it chunky and comfy with these lug sole heeled sandals. One shopper said that these shoes are “easy to walk in and wear the entire day.”

See It!

Get the Madden Girl Sohoo for just $55 at Zappos!

These Strappy Leather Heels

“It’s almost impossible to find shoes, especially heels, that are comfortable AND stylish,” one customer wrote. “I wore them for several hours, while standing, and they were never uncomfortable.” Say less! Treat yourself to these strappy leather heels.

See It!

Get the Naturalizer Tiff for just $115 (originally $125) at Zappos!

These Heeled Sandals

A cult-favorite shoe, these Sam Edelman sandals are a closet staple. Multiple reviewers commented on how comfortable and easy to walk in these heels are. *Immediately adds to cart.*

See It!

Get the Sam Edelman Yaro Heels for just $130 at Zappos!

These Slip-On Heeled Sandals

Stay on trend this season with a pair of slip-on sandals that are the perfect height. As one satisfied shopper said, “I like that the heel is not too high and wide enough for stability, which makes these shoes very comfortable to wear.”

See It!

Get the Chinese Laundry Lana for just $70 at Zappos!

These Strappy Heeled Sandals

Not sure what we love the most about these heeled sandals: the intricate straps, the ’90s vibes, the pastel colors or the sale price. D: all of the above, duh.

See It!

Get the Journee Collection Rianne Pump for just $49 (originally $55) at Zappos!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!