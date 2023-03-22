Health crisis, yes. Home deposit, not so much: What voters think super should be used for by Vittorio Rienzo 22 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Only 37 per cent of voters believe super should be used for a deposit on a first home, highlighting a clash on plans to set the purpose of $3.3 trillion in savings. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Health crisis, yes. Home deposit, not so much: What voters think super should be used for” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Health crisis, yes. Home deposit, not so much: What voters think super should be used for”