Health crisis, yes. Home deposit, not so much: What voters think super should be used for

by Vittorio Rienzo
22 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
health-crisis,-yes.-home-deposit,-not-so-much:-what-voters-think-super-should-be-used-for


Only 37 per cent of voters believe super should be used for a deposit on a first home, highlighting a clash on plans to set the purpose of $3.3 trillion in savings.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Health crisis, yes. Home deposit, not so much: What voters think super should be used for

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: