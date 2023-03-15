health-facility-opening-in-niles

A new health facility is opening in Niles.

Corewell Health will have a new building at 2002 S. 11th Street, which will include different medical services.

Leader Publications reports that the building will have all new equipment and technology, like a walk-in clinic, counseling, self-check-in kiosks, adult and pediatric medicine, counseling, and care provided by Spectrum Health Lakeland Ear, Nose, and Throat. Visitors will be greeted by electronic, self-check-in kiosks and finish their experience with in-room check out.

Southwest Medical Primary Care will be there.

The building is set to open on Monday, March 20.

