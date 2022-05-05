henry-cavill’s-dating-history:-gina-carano,-kaley-cuoco-and-more

Winning a heartthrob’s heart. Henry Cavill is happily in love with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso — and he won’t let anyone diminish his joy.

“I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It’s becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships,” the Tudors alum wrote via Instagram in May 2021, shortly after announcing that he was in a relationship with the TV executive. “Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are ‘speculating,’ It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing.”

He continued: “So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your “passion” is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most.”

Cavill concluded by telling his fans, “I am very happy in love, and in life,” adding, “I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me.”

This is not the first time that the Mission: Impossible star’s love life has made headlines. In 2014, Cavill dated Kaley Cuoco for a little over a week before the pair publicly called it quits. “He’s always wanted to date her,” a source told Us Weekly in July of that year. However, as another source explained after their breakup: “Things fizzled as quickly as they heated up. They are still friends.”

The Big Bang Theory star awkwardly referenced her very quick romance with Cavill in December 2020 when she was asked if “the Man of Steel [was] really made of steel?” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Oh, my God,” she responded while laughing. “I don’t know. I never say, ‘I don’t know.’ I always have an answer, but I don’t know.”

After his fling with Cuoco, Cavill’s love life raised eyebrows again when he started dating 19-year-old Tara King when he was 33. “[Tara] protects me and is protective of me when I am having a hard time,” the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star told The Mirror in March 2016 about his relationship with King, who was a student at Bristol University at the time. “She’s there when I need looking after and the world is a little too heavy. Then she will happily take that weight for me and make sure that I am OK.”

He continued: “Tara allows me to be me and she doesn’t have a problem with that. She treats me like a normal human being.”

They ultimately split in May of that year. “She was in too deep and he didn’t want anything too serious. He has a lot going on right now,” a source told Us at the time. “They’ll remain good friends, but it just wasn’t meant to be. No fight, just not meant to be.”

