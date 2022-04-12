her-25th!-carrie-underwood,-jason-aldean-win-video-of-the-year-at-cmts

A big honor! Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood‘s duet “If I Didn’t Love You” took home the top prize fro Video of the Year during the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11.

“Thank you so much. Thank you, fans. I mean, this belongs to you,” Underwood, 39, said.

Aldean, 45, added, “I just have to say, 17 years in the game, this is the first time I have ever won Video of the Year, so this is pretty amazing for me. I think Carrie and I sort of hit the scene at the same time. The fact that you guys care enough about us this many years into our careers to vote for us and care enough about what we’re doing, to still listen to the music and vote for us means the world to me. Thank you guys so much.”

He concluded, “I’m pretty sure I picked the perfect partner for this song.”

The “Ghost Story” performer has held the record for artist with the most CMT wins in history for several years, and she tightened her grip on that title on Monday, bringing her total up to 25 with two more trophies. In addition to Video of the Year, the duo also picked up an honor for Collaborative Video of the Year.

The musicians beat out fellow performers Brandi Carlile (“Right on Time”), Cody Johnson (“’Til You Can’t”), Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson (“Never Say Never), Kacey Musgraves (“Justified”), Kane Brown (“One Mississippi), Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney (“Half of My Hometown”), Luke Combs (“Forever After All”), Maren Morris (“Circles Around This Town”), Mickey Guyton (“Remember Her Name”), Miranda Lambert (“If I Was a Cowboy”) and Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton (“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”).

Underwood’s “Hallelujah” collaboration with John Legend took home the trophy during last year’s ceremony.

“Fans, thank you so much, you guys are the reason that we are all here doing what we do [and] doing what we love, making music,” the Calia designer, 39, gushed during the June 2021 awards show. “John Legend, thank you for sending me this incredible song and agreeing to sing with me on it and making this incredible video which I’m so proud of and congratulations on what I think is your first CMT Award!”

Underwood, who debuted “If I Didn’t Love You” with the Georgia native in September 2021, scored the coveted nomination for their duet earlier this year. The performance has since made history on the country charts.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate my 26th Number One song, “If I Didn’t Love You’ with @CarrieUnderwood,” Aldean wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 8. “We thought this one was going to be good, but it ended up being really special. Big thank you to the writers, @CarrieUnderwood, Country radio, my team and everyone who leaned in on this song – I’m really proud of it.”