her-decision:-britney-spears-‘chose-to’-disable-instagram

Taking control. Britney Spears seems to be getting a fresh start when it comes to her social media presence.

“Britney chose to disable her own Instagram,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 16, after eagle-eyed fans notice her profile was no longer active.

The “Toxic” singer, 40, deactivated her social media page one day after sharing a post about wanting to be “feared,” not “pitied.” Last month, the pop star raised eyebrows for posting a series of nude photos of herself from a beach day with fiancé Sam Asghari.

“Alrightyyy then folks … showing my bod in French Polynesia as a rebel and free WOMAN !!!!” Spears wrote via Instagram on March 1, explaining her risqué snaps. “I WILL DO BIG LETTERS CAUSE I THINK THAT MEANS IT’S IMPORTANT AND I DON’T WANT TO BE LEFT OUT … SHOWING THINGS OF IMPORTANCE …”

The Crossroads actress appeared to be referencing her newfound freedom after her 13-year conservatorship came to an end in November 2021.

The Grammy winner was previously placed under a conservatorship in 2008. Over the years, the former Mouseketeer was unable to make her own personal or financial decisions, with her father, Jamie Spears, serving as the sole conservator of her estate at the time that the legal contract was terminated.

The “Gimme More” singer’s caretaker Jodi Montgomery had been the conservator of Britney’s person since 2019. The pop star gave an emotional testimony in June 2021 detailing her alleged treatment under the agreement. At the time, she pleaded for the conservatorship to end, which came to fruition later that year.

Britney’s social media purge also comes after she and sister Jamie Lynn Spears publicly feuded on both Twitter and Instagram earlier this year. The back and forth began after the Zoey 101 alum, 30, released her tell-all book, Things I Should Have Said, in January.

Britney took offense to how her younger sister depicted her, especially the claim that the “…Baby One More Time” singer once locked them in a room while holding a knife.

“Jamie Lynn … congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” the “Womanizer” songstress wrote via Instagram in January. “I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!” Britney then called for her sister to “please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books.”

The Sweet Magnolias star fired back via her Instagram Story later that month, asking the mom of two to “just call me” and to “handle this privately like sisters should.”

The ongoing exchange led Britney’s lawyer issue a cease-and-desist letter amid Jamie Lynn’s book tour. The former Nickelodeon star’s attorney hit back with a letter of his own, claiming that “cyberbullying” would not be “tolerated” in any form toward his client.

Amid all the drama, the “Oops! I Did It Again” artist inked her own book deal. Us confirmed last month that the Louisiana native signed a multimillion-dollar book contract with publishing house Simon & Schuster.

A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that Britney will “hold nothing back” in her memoir after the recent blow up with her sister. “Britney feels extremely betrayed by Jamie Lynn, as she has expressed publicly,” the insider said. “She will lay out that without her, Jamie Lynn would have no career.”