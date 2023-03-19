here’s-how-to-watch-‘ufc-286’-free-online:-where-to-live-stream-‘ufc-286-edwards-vs.-usman-3’-tonight

MMA/ UFC Streams Reddit! Check all options to listen or watch UFC 286: live stream for free on Reddit, Crackstreams & Twitch below. UFC 286 is coming your way on March 18th – live and direct from The O2 Arena in London! The card will kick off at 6 pm GMT (10 am PT/1 pm ET). The night’s headliner is sure to be a thrilling rematch between welterweight champions Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. We can expect to see these two gladiators go head to head at around 10:30 pm GMT (2 pm PT/5 pm ET) – they may be friends outside the octagon, but it’ll be all business when they face off inside the cage.

The two first clashed in 2015 when Usman beat Edwards by unanimous decision. Then, at last year’s UFC 278, Edwards made a spectacular comeback by knocking out Usman securing the title. Today, Usman hopes to retake the belt and settle the fighters’ longstanding rivalry.

How to Watch UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 Online: Streaming Guide

Most of the services showing UFC 286 are region-locked, and you’ll see an error message if you try to use them abroad. However, accessing geo-restricted content like the Jones vs Gane fight is easy with a VPN. Follow the steps below to watch UFC 286 from abroad (outside the US).

Here’s how to live stream UFC 286 online from anywhere:

First, sign up for a suitable VPN. We particularly recommend NordVPN, although Surfshark and ExpressVPN are both high-quality alternatives. Download and install the VPN software, ensuring your device’s and operating system’s correct version. Choose one of the official sources from the list below. Connect to a VPN server in the appropriate country. For instance, you’d use aB US server to unblock ESPN+ or a Canadian server for TSN. Play a video on your chosen site. In most cases, it will begin immediately. If it doesn’t, you can fix most issues by clearing your browser’s cookies and cache and then refreshing the page.

This event will be broadcast live, and as such, we strongly recommend testing your VPN with the steps above well before it’s due to begin. This way, you’ll have plenty of time to get help from your VPN’s customer support team if anything goes wrong and avoid missing the start of what’s sure to be a very exciting event.

How to watch UFC 286 on US TV

This is a pay-per-view fight that’ll be shown on ESPN. To watch, you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription which costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. You’ll also have to purchase a pass for this event, which costs $79.99.

Here’s how to watch UFC 286 in the US:

Early prelims : UFC Fight Pass

: UFC Fight Pass Prelims : UFC Fight Pass, ESPN2 (available via ESPN+ and with FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN2 (available via ESPN+ and with FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Main event: ESPN+

It’s worth mentioning that all of the above services are geo-blocked. As such, you’ll need a VPN to use them abroad. NordVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to try it risk-free.

Where else can I watch UFC 286 live online?

MMA has grown in popularity over the last few years and now has a huge international audience. Below, we’ll let you know how to live stream UFC 286 outside the US.

Watch UFC 286 in the UK

BT Sport is the current rights holder for UFC events broadcast in the UK. Don’t have BT Sport? No problem: you can just sign up for the online-only pass, which costs £25 per month. Unfortunately, though, this doesn’t come with any kind of a free trial.

UFC Fight Pass also lets you stream the prelims and early prelims live for £6.99 per month, with the main card fights coming two days later.

BT Sport is only available in the UK, so you’ll need a VPN to get a UK IP address if you’re currently abroad.

Watch UFC 286 in Australia

Australian fans can purchase streaming access to the main fight card through Main Event or Kayo. Either way, it’ll cost you $59.95 AUD, though if you’re watching on Foxtel, you may also need to sign up for Foxtel Now. No Kayo subscription is required to stream pay-per-view events.

Alternatively, you can sign up for UFC Fight Pass and then purchase the main event through UFC Pay-Per-View — this is the only way to stream the early prelims.

These services are region-locked. To use them abroad, you’ll have to connect to an Australian VPN server.

Watch UFC 286 in Canada

If you hope to watch UFC 286 live online in Canada, you’ll need to use various services.

To get the early preliminary matches, you must create an account on UFC Fight Pass for $9.99. The Preliminary matches, however, are only available through TSN or RDS. You can access TSN through a cable provider or a standalone service known as TSN Direct. Unfortunately, TSN Direct does not offer a free trial, and you cannot get a refund after signing up for the service. TSN/RDS Direct costs $19.99 CAD per month or $7.99 daily.

Finally, you can purchase access through UFC’s Pay-Per-View service to watch the main fight card. This requires you to shell out $64.99 CAD. The main event is also available through BELL, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink PPV options.

A VPN is going to be a handy thing for fight fans traveling in Canada. First, it’ll allow you to use the above services if you’re abroad. Additionally, If you sign up for UFC Fight Pass, you can connect to a VPN server in the UK to get both prelims and early prelims without using TSN Direct.

UFC Fight Pass

The UFC Fight Pass is perfect for fans wanting to watch the Fight Nights and Prelims of any event.

Outside of the events, the UFC Fight Pass also offers an exclusive library full of legendary fights, highlights, documentaries, and original programming.

Users can install the UFC Fight Pass app in any popular app store such as Google Play or Apple to pair it with their subscription.

Unverified IPTV Services

Most unverified IPTV services and free sports streaming sites provide unlimited access to all UFC events and other pay-per-view events.

However, we can’t verify whether these services carry the proper licensing, and video quality is usually lacking. We suggest using the 100% legal options outlined in this article.

The UFC takes a strong stance against piracy and those who stream illegally can get into serious trouble.

UFC 286: full schedule

Show 5102550100 entriesSearch:

Event Match Weight Class Early prelims Veronica Macedo vs. Juliana Miller Women Flyweight Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein Lightweight Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill Women Flyweight Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho Flyweight Christian Leroy Duncan vs

Dusko Todorovic Middleweight

UFC 286: FAQs

How do I get UFC 286?

The best streaming options for UFC 286 depend on your location. If you’re in the US, you’ll need an ESPN+ account and a ticket for the pay-per-view. UK fans can watch via BT Sport, while you can stream Main Event on Kayo Sports in Australia.

How much does UFC 286 cost?

Many countries are showing this fight on services that offer a free trial period. This allows you to navigate your way around free trials to get the early preliminary and preliminary fights. But in some countries, the main card event costs money via PPV (up to $79.99). Another exception is select EU countries with DAZN, where the entire fight is available on DAZN at a low per-month cost.

Who’s fighting in UFC 286?

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman have been going head to head since 2015, and now their rivalry will be put to the ultimate test at UFC 286 in London. After Usman won in their first matchup, Edwards returned with a vengeance at last summer’s UFC 278, reigning victorious over his nemesis with an impressive fifth-round leg kick. So now it’s time for him to defend his welterweight title – on home soil, no less!

The card will also feature an exciting lightweight co-main event between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev – two of the toughest fighters in their weight class. It will surely be an unforgettable night of non-stop action as fans eagerly wait to see who will come out as the winner of this thrilling trilogy!

Can I get in trouble for streaming UFC abroad?

Using a VPN to get around regional sports restrictions isn’t actually illegal in most countries, though it does go against most streaming sites’ terms of use. Still, in the unlikely event that your platform of choice realizes you’re using a VPN, you’ll simply be asked to turn it off. If you’re having difficulty securely streaming UFC abroad, you can always ask your VPN’s support team whether there’s a specific server that will work.

