here’s-where-to-watch-‘2023-nascar-daytona-500’-(free)-live-streaming-online-on-reddit-how

All Options How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series 2023 Daytona 500: Stream NASCAR Cup Series Live, Reddit TV Channel Live from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, it’s the 2023 edition of the Daytona 500!The 2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 returns on Sunday, February 19th.

For 500 miles, NASCAR’s best will slingshot their way for a chance to win the Harley J. Earl Trophy as they approach the checkered flag. Championship points are awarded in the NASCAR Cup Series which will be important as the season continues.

Find out how to watch NASCAR’s best bump and run during the 2023 Daytona 500, below.

When to Watch

Date: Sunday, February 19

Sunday, February 19 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Where to Watch: FOX

What Is the Daytona 500?

Qualifying races are held one week before the Daytona 500. This sets the top two driver positions (front row for the race). The remainder of the field is set by two qualifying races. The Daytona 500 takes place at the Daytona Speedway in Florida, and to win the race, a driver must be the first to complete 200 laps around the track. Assuming that the race lasts a full 200 laps, a competitor will drive about 500 miles over the course of about three to four hours. However, because of NASCAR race protocols, it’s possible for a driver to complete more than 200 laps at this event in a given year. In 2020, it took 209 laps to finally declare a winner. Each Daytona 500 is divided into three stages of between 65 and 70 laps. A race may be declared official after the conclusion of the second stage or at any point after the 100th lap. The race has been shortened multiple times in the past because of rain and track conditions, and in 1974, the Daytona 500 was shortened because of the ongoing energy crisis.

NASCAR and Cup Series

In addition to the prestige of winning this race, a strong performance can increase a driver’s chances of making the playoffs. To qualify for the playoffs, a competitor must win a race, attempt to qualify for all races, and be in the top 30 in points at the end of the regular season. A total of 16 drivers will qualify for the postseason tournament that typically lasts through November of each year.

Ways to Watch the Daytona 500

Besides cable and satellite subscriptions, there are two main ways to watch the Daytona 500: antenna and streaming service.

How to Watch the Daytona 500 Live Without Cable

Cord cutters have plenty of options to watch all the biggest stars in NASCAR trade paint during the 2023 Daytona 500 on Fox.

Stream NASCAR’s most prestigious event live when the Daytona 500 begins on Fox on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other compatible devices with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo, and YouTube TV.

Vittorio Ferla