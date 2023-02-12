here’s-where-to-watch-the-2023-super-bowl-lvii-eagles-vs.-chiefs-live-stream-for-free-how

Here’s How to Watch the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream for free. Super Bowl 2023 on the NFL app on an iPhone. For Super Bowl LVII, The Super Bowl 2023 will kickstart with Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona, USA., streaming or satellite, The event will be on fuboTV, which offers a free 7-day trial for new members. The TV service will be showing 4K Super Bowl live stream,Super Bowl 2023 is streaming live on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET. Watch the Super Bowl for free without cable using a 7-day trial of FuboTV. Per Roku, you can do it a few ways: For free on the FOX Sports app, through Roku’s “Sports experience.

Watch : Super Bowl 2023 Live

Super Bowl 2023 time and date

Super Bowl LVII starts at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. GMT today (Sunday, February 12). In Australia, it begins at 10:30 a.m. AEDT on Monday morning.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 for free online

The cheapest — i.e. the way to watch the Super Bowl for free — avenue to Chiefs vs Eagles is going directly through Fox. The Fox Sports app will let you (after you sign up for a free account), watch a no-frills version of the big game. Not everyone would want that, some want all the perks and amenities, and we’ll get to those below.

If you’re looking to watch the Super Bowl on Roku, then download the Fox Sports app on Roku(opens in new tab). The Fox Sports app is also available for Android, iPhone, Apple TV, Xbox, Chromecast, Fire TV and Android TV.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 online in the U.S.

Those who pay for cable will get a local Fox affiliate that way, but since we’re all about cutting the cable, let’s break down all the other options.

Our first recommendation comes from one of the best streaming services: fuboTV . Don’t worry, it has a 7-day free trial(opens in new tab) for new members. You’ll also be able to watch the Super Bowl in 4K on Fubo, which keeps that option in its $85 per month package, which is also available via free trial.

Don’t need 4K? Already used your Fubo free trial? Sling TV Blue costs $20 for the first month(opens in new tab) and includes Fox. It’s one of the other best cable TV alternatives.

Fox is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream. YouTube TV also offers 4K streaming, but at a tier that costs $85 (just like fubo) once the trials are up.

Oh, and if you have one of the best TV antennas, and you have a local FOX affiliate within range, you can watch that way too. Want a new TV for the game? Be sure to check out Super Bowl TV deals.