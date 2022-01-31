cronaca

Heretic Nabs Berlin Festival-Bound ‘Working Class Heroes,’ Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

by
31 January 2022
heretic-nabs-berlin-festival-bound-‘working-class-heroes,’-drops-trailer-(exclusive)

Heretic, the Athens-based boutique production company and sales agent, has acquired world sales rights for “Working Class Heroes,” by director Miloš Pušić, which will have its premiere in the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama strand. Variety has also been given exclusive access to the film’s trailer. Starring award-winning Serbian actress Jasna Đuričić, who played the lead […]

%d bloggers like this: