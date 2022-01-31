heretic-nabs-berlin-festival-bound-‘working-class-heroes,’-drops-trailer-(exclusive)

Heretic, the Athens-based boutique production company and sales agent, has acquired world sales rights for “Working Class Heroes,” by director Miloš Pušić, which will have its premiere in the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama strand. Variety has also been given exclusive access to the film’s trailer. Starring award-winning Serbian actress Jasna Đuričić, who played the lead […]
