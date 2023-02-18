Hermès grants €4,000 bonus to all employees by Vito Califano 18 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The generosity stems from exceptional profits in 2022 when sales grew by more than 20% in consecutive quarters, including in the last three months of 2022. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Hermès grants €4,000 bonus to all employees” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Hermès grants €4,000 bonus to all employees”