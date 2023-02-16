Hey Sydney, can we talk about something other than property and private schools?

by Vito Califano
16 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
hey-sydney,-can-we-talk-about-something-other-than-property-and-private-schools?


For a country as interesting and diverse as Australia, our banter is becoming tedious and predictable. And it has consequences we need to discuss.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “Hey Sydney, can we talk about something other than property and private schools?

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: