hilary-swank-pens-sweet-tribute-to-her-father-after-his-october-death

Remembering his legacy. Hilary Swank’s father, Stephen Swank, died last year, and she has since opened up about her grieving process.

“This past year was a big one for me and I know for so many of us. I have been off my phone and social media for a couple months due to a tremendous personal loss. In October, my Dear Dad, made his transition to the other side,” the Freedom Writers actress, 47, captioned a throwback Instagram selfie with her father on Saturday, January 1. “I had a rather unique relationship with him as I was his sole caretaker after a lung transplant seven years ago. I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savoring every moment we had together.”

She continued in her post, “He will always remain one of my most favorite persons and not a day goes by that I don’t miss him. But in this physical loss, as devastating as it is, I was awakened to the truest sense of living again. It helped me better understand the circle of life and where we come from and where we go back to, which has connected me back to my truest self. It helped me forgive, to move past the things that hold me back, in whatever form that takes each day. As well as being deeply connected to the Ultimate Source and therefore, my Dad, always.”

The Iron Jawed Angels star concluded her social media return by wishing her social media followers a happy New Year.

“This last year I hope whatever trials and tribulations you all have had on your life journey bring you closer to your truest essence and help guide you into this New Year with whatever blessings you most need,” Hilary wrote. “We are all in this together. I love you all and am grateful for this community. Peace and Many Blessings to you, in all the forms they may come. ”

She also added “Happy New Year,” “I Love You Dad” and “Forever” captions to her social media upload.

Several of the Nebraska native’s celebrity friends shared their condolences for her heartbreaking loss.

“Love you so much and glad you got to be with him. so sorry for your loss. Wishing you all of God’s grace during this time,” Juliette Lewis wrote via Instagram comment. Meanwhile, Katie Couric replied, “This is a beautiful testament of your love for your sweet Dad. He was lucky to have you. Happy New Year. To new beginnings that somehow always circle back in the best possible way.”

While Oscar winner previously had not discussed her father’s October death, she penned a poignant tribute one month later.

“Here’s to my favorite veteran, my Dad. He served 27 years in the Air Force. He was a Senior Master Sergeant who served this country with the greatest pride and joy. He loved it and showed up with his heart. Just like all his endeavors and relationships,” she captioned a November 2021 Instagram post. “I love you, Dad. A deep and sincere thank you to all our veterans for your service .”

As mentioned in her January note, the acclaimed actress paused her Hollywood career to take care of her father, who had been living with her after his past transplant.

“There’s been job opportunities that I’ve passed on, but I mean, really, what we’re here for is our family, right?” the Million Dollar Baby told Entertainment Tonight in June 2015. “There’s been a couple projects that are beautiful, but in the end, there’s nothing I want to do more other than being with my dad in his time of need. You can’t get this time back. …It’s actually kind of healing in a way.”