hogwarts-legacy:-when-will-the-new-harry-potter-game-be-released?





One of the most-anticipated video games of the year, Hogwarts Legacy, is due to be released soon.

The Harry Potter franchise title will go on sale for the PS5, PC, and Xbox X/S on February 10.

PS4 and Xbox One users will have to wait slightly longer until April 4. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will not be released until July 25.

Hogwarts Legacy is available for pre-order now from Middle East retailers including Geekay and Virgin Megastore.

The latest in the Harry Potter entertainment franchise is a role-playing, open world adventure game following a new storyline.

It is set in the 1800s and tells the story of a young witch or wizard who has access to an ancient form of magic.

The plot is based in the JK Rowlings’ Harry Potter novels, but is an original story written for the game itself.

Players can master spells, brew potions, and harvest magical plants as they face off against enemies.

They will also encounter quests and scenarios that invite them to make different choices that will ultimately determine how their character develops.

Another feature of the game is the ability to fly on a broomstick in order to explore the entirety of the Hogwarts grounds.

Hogwarts Legacy is only available as a single player game, and does not offer either co-operative or online multiplayer modes.

Characters are fully customizable – players can select their gender and modify their appearance.

Pre-release reviews have praised the game’s combat style and characters, as well as the open-world environment.

The game was developed by Portkey Games, part of Warner Bros. Games, which has previously made Harry Potter games for mobile devices, such as the augmented reality title Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Vito Califano