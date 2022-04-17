holiday-photos!-inside-stars’-easter-and-passover-2022-celebrations

A hoppy holiday! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Josh Gad and more stars showed off their festive Easter and Passover celebrations over the weekend.

The 45-year-old Voice coach, for his part, surprised his wife on Sunday, April 17, when he arrived at their festivities dressed as a pink rabbit.

“Happy Easter everybody. You’re welcome,” Shelton captioned an Instagram video walking down a hallway, accompanied by his two dogs.

The “Hollaback Girl” songstress, 52, couldn’t stop laughing in the footage before replying in the comments section, “Thank u .”

Stefani reposted the same clip onto her page, calling the country crooner “the Easter blakey” instead of the more traditional Easter bunny.

Easter — the celebration of Jesus’ resurrection — fell on the same dates as the Jewish holiday of Passover this year. Passover, which commemorates the Hebrews’ liberation from slavery in Egypt, began at sundown on Friday, April 15.

“Doing Jewish things together since 1984. Happy #Passover,” Gad, 41, captioned a Friday Instagram selfie with friend Seth Gabel.

Gabel, for his part, provided insight into their seder, commenting, “Live update: Josh just found a way to tell the story of Passover to the children and somehow bring it around to referencing the ark of the covenant from Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Mindy Kaling — who welcomed son Spencer in September 2020 — shared a rare snap with both the infant and her eldest daughter Katherine “Kit”, 4, on Sunday.

“Even my Hindu family is in awe of the power of Easter,” the Mindy Project creator, 42, tweeted at the time. “Also, it’s one of the only times it’s socially acceptable to match clothes with your kids, which, as you can I see, I did. Happy Easter and lots of love to everyone!”

Kaling previously welcomed Kit in December 2017 and has been gushing about her motherhood journey ever since.

“I’m in a privileged position because I have help, you know, and I know that’s not the case for all American women,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019. “I’m a single mom, but I have the means to have help. It is what it is! … I work incredibly hard. It’s like, work hard, play hard. I definitely work [harder] than I play. And so, I think that’s not bad. I think that I have never gotten anything easily and that’s OK! If I can set that example for her to work hard like I did, I think I’d be happy.”

Scroll below to see how the stars celebrated Easter and Passover: