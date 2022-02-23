holland,-garfield-and-maguire-recreate-iconic-spider-man-meme-as-‘no-way-home’-sets-digital-release

Sony Pictures has announced that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will arrive on digital March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12. The studio marked the occasion by releasing a photo of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme, a photo that is bound to break the […]
