Hollywood’s Ability to Influence Its China Box Office Destiny Has Never Been Weaker

4 January 2022
China has always taken extraordinary measures to protect its massive market from Hollywood content, but 2021 truly put its World Trade Organization obligations to the test. Only 21 revenue-share Hollywood imports were released in China in 2021, far fewer than even the 34 title quota set out by the U.S.-China Film Agreement signed in 2012 […]

