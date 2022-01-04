hollywood’s-ability-to-influence-its-china-box-office-destiny-has-never-been-weaker

China has always taken extraordinary measures to protect its massive market from Hollywood content, but 2021 truly put its World Trade Organization obligations to the test. Only 21 revenue-share Hollywood imports were released in China in 2021, far fewer than even the 34 title quota set out by the U.S.-China Film Agreement signed in 2012 […]
