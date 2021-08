High-profile Norwegian movie, theatre and TV helmer Per-Olav Sørensen (“Nobel”, “The Saboteurs”) has turned into one of Netflix’s hottest Nordic collaborators and show-runners since 2019. After the hit Swedish thriller series “Quicksand,” Norwegian dramedy “Home for Christmas” 1 & 2, Sørensen is currently filming Yellow Bird U.K.’s untitled “Spotify” series for the U.S. streamer. In […]