home-heating-credit-applications-open-up-to-michigan-residents

Michigan residents who need help with their energy bills can now apply for the Home Heating Credit, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify. Applicants are not required to file a Michigan individual income tax return to receive the credit.

Individuals can apply electronically through the e-File system.

Forms and instructional materials are available on the internet at http://www.Michigan.gov/IncomeTax or by calling 517-636-4486. Forms are also available at many libraries, Northern Michigan post offices, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offices across the state.

All applications for the credit must be received by Sept. 30, 2023.

Over the last five years, around 257,500 claimants each year have received the Home Heating Credit, with an average credit of $209.

Additional information can be found on the Home Heating Credit website. For more information about resources available for heating assistance, go to http://www.Michigan.gov/HeatingAssistance

Vittorio Ferla