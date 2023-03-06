home-invasion-in-wealthy-chicago-suburb-leaves-3-dead,-including-little-girl-reportedly-killed-while-playing-video-games

Three people are dead and one person is now in custody after a home invasion in one of the toniest areas of Illinois, police said.

The Sunday incident took the lives of two adults and one child, according to a press release by the Bolingbrook Police Department. Bolingbrook, a suburb of Chicago located roughly 30 miles southwest of downtown, is one of the wealthiest municipalities in the Midwest, according to Census data, with a median household income of $97,371.

A fourth person was also wounded in the attack, which took place at a residence on Lee Lane, police said. Officers responded just after 8:00 p.m. local time, after receiving a 911 call regarding “a possible home invasion,” the BPD said. Upon arrival, an adult man and woman were found dead. A young girl was found deceased as well. The victims were all killed by gunshots, police said.

The wounded person, an adult woman, was transported to a local hospital, according to police. Neither the ages of the victims nor their names have yet to be released by authorities. The fourth person’s condition is presently unknown.

In a Monday update to their initial release, police said a suspect in the shooting had been located and detained. Details regarding this person’s identity were not shared by local law enforcement.

“Our patrol officers and investigators are working diligently on all potential leads and evidence at this time,” the BPD said in the release.

Bolingbrook lies between both DuPage and Will Counties. Law&Crime reached out to each state attorney’s office for details about the case. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed the incident occurred there.

The BPD told Law&Crime they would release additional details this afternoon.

Neighbors took stock of the mass shooting – which is often defined as an incident in which four or more people are shot by a single shooter – one of at least 100 in the United States as of early March.

“Came home from dropping off my kids, and got inside and heard two gunshots,” Ryan Hedberg told local ABC station WLS. “There was apparently more, but that’s what we heard when we were sitting inside.”

Another neighbor who declined to be identified said that her son was playing an online video game with the girl victim at the time she was shot and killed.

“My son was playing a game, and then he ran in the room, and was like, ‘Mom, I think something happened’ to his friend,” the woman told WLS. “I said, ‘why would you say that?’ He said he was playing the game, and then he heard gunshots go out, and then he didn’t hear his friend anymore.”

Police were seen investigating the scene of the crime until 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the TV station reported. Local law enforcement is currently imploring anyone with information to come forward.

