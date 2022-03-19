home-is-where-their-dogs-are!-john-legend,-more-stars-gush-over-their-pets

From glamour to fame, stars have may seem to have everything they could ever want. However, sometimes all they need is their faithful pet.

Danica Patrick, Serena Williams, Nina Dobrev and more celebs just can’t get enough of their dogs.

“I call her the world’s chillest dog,” the Vampire Diaries alum gushed over her puppy Maverick during a Harper’s Bazaar interview in August 2017. “She rescued me as much as I rescued her. I was so lost after [my cat] Lynx passed, but Maverick brought me back to life.”

Dobrev, who named her pooch after Tom Cruise’s Top Gun character, has frequently shared cute snaps of Maverick on social media as they cuddle together or complete a joint workout session. The Love Hard actress even set up an Instagram account for Maverick.

“Moms. They sure know how to get on your nerves, but they feed you, so you gotta love em,” a May 2021 caption on Maverick’s account read alongside a selfie with the Fam alum.

Dobrev isn’t the only star to love on her four-legged friend. The former NASCAR racer is also a faithful dog mom to her two furry companions.

“I’m a worried dog mom. I’m really worried about the dogs all the time,” Patrick admitted during a November 2015 interview with Dogster Magazine about her pets, Dallas and Ella. “I’m always making sure they’re both OK.”

The Wisconsin native added at the time: “Ella will follow me even if I just take five steps somewhere. She gets up to follow me. I’m sure some day she will learn that she doesn’t have to, but for now she follows me like a puppy. Ella was kind of just one of those things where I was going to take her to play with Dallas for a couple nights, and of course when you love dogs … I never brought her back.”

Tarek El Moussa, for his part, surprised his kids, Taylor and Brayden — whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack — with a new puppy in August 2021 ahead of his nuptials to Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young). Their pug, named Bugz, was given to the children to help teach them vital responsibility skills.

“Teaching Mr. handsome how to care for Bugz and how to protect her. This is something Heather and I thought a lot about,” the Flip or Flop star wrote via Instagram at the time. “We knew getting a puppy would be a lot but we also thought that it could teach the kids what it’s like to have some new responsibilities and we loved the idea of having a new baby in the family to take care of. Bray has the biggest heart and he’s about to turn 6 years old so he’s a big boy now but got to teach them while they’re young, right!?”

Scroll down to see what celebrity dog parents have to say about their furry friends: