homeless-population-in-downtown-san-diego-hits-all-time-high-of-nearly-2,000-people

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. In September of 2022, local icon Bill Walton partnered with the Lucky Duck Foundation to call out Gloria’s failures, which made national news.

At that time, there was a then record 1,609 homeless people living on the streets of San Diego.

Fast forward to the present, and that number has increased every single month.

The Downtown San Diego Partnership just finished their January 2023 count, which found nearly 2,000 homeless people calling the streets of downtown home.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer understands how the politicians avoid taking responsibility for the surge in homelessness, and joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain what the current mayor, Todd Gloria, needs to do to get it back under control.

Bill Walton’s complete speech from the Lucky Duck Foundation September 2022 press conference is below:

