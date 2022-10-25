honeywell-showcases-solutions-to-advance-energy-transition-at-adipec-2022

Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) will showcase its latest technologies at Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022that are designed to help enable a sustainable energy transition.

Technologies being presented on Honeywell’s stand (#4150) include carbon capture and hydrogen production, refining solutions for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel, energy storage systems, emission monitoring systems and the company’s latest advanced plastics recycling technology, as well as its portfolio of worker safety solutions.

Honeywell is a sponsor of this year’s ADIPEC Decarbonization Zone, and during the event the company will hold a series of roundtables and speaker sessions to present thought and technical leadership and drive further discussion on decarbonization solutions for the energy sector.

“Supporting ADIPEC’s focus this year of a secure, affordable and sustainable energy future, we look forward to engaging with key regional partners on the deployment of innovative solutions to sustainably transition the energy sector. ADIPEC represents the perfect place for us to demonstrate how we are supporting customers across the Middle Eastin delivering on their sustainability pledges,through our ongoing commitment to localization of technology and talent and our valued partnerships with the region’s most important public and private sector organizations,” said Mohammed Mohaisen, president and CEO of Honeywell, Middle East and North Africa.

Honeywell is a world leader in sustainability-related innovation, combining this capability with a long legacy in technology for the digitalization of industries as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. While pursuing its own goal of becoming carbon neutral across its operations and facilities by 2035, Honeywell is supporting similar sustainability initiatives declared by regional governments including the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Honeywell energy solutions at ADIPEC 2022

At this year’s ADIPEC Honeywell will highlight its portfolio of carbon capture and hydrogen production technologies.

Across MENA there is a growing focus on the potential for hydrogen to help deliver against sustainability commitments. Retrofitting existing hydrogen production assets with carbon capture technology is a ready-now, commercially proven and significant step as part of a wider hydrogen-based sustainability strategy, and visitors to Honeywell’s booth will have the opportunity to find out more about the company’s solutions that support hydrogen production.

In addition, visitors can learn about a range of other technologies geared towards supporting the sustainability – and wider environmental, social and governance (ESG) – objectives of customers across the region. This includes:

Renewable fuels: Honeywell’s Ecofining technology, capable of producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and Honeywell Renewable Diesel, that can be used as a drop-in replacement to petroleum-based fuel with no modifications

technology, capable of producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and Honeywell Renewable Diesel, that can be used as a drop-in replacement to petroleum-based fuel with no modifications Energy storage: A new flow battery that will support the storage of energy created from renewable sources for managed distribution into the grid

that will support the storage of energy created from renewable sources for managed distribution into the grid UpCycle Process Technology– a technology that, when used in conjunction with other chemical and mechanical recycling processes, along with improvements to collection and sorting, has the potential to help recycle up to 90% of waste plastics[1][2]. This would represent a considerable increase in the amount of waste plastics that can be turned into polymer feedstock

Process Technology– a technology that, when used in conjunction with other chemical and mechanical recycling processes, along with improvements to collection and sorting, has the potential to help recycle up to 90% of waste plastics[1][2]. This would represent a considerable increase in the amount of waste plastics that can be turned into polymer feedstock Honeywell Rebellion emission monitoring: Gas cloud imaging (GCI) system to provide automated and continuous monitoring for leaks of dangerous and polluting gases such as methane at oil and gas, chemical and power generation facilities

emission monitoring: Gas cloud imaging (GCI) system to provide automated and continuous monitoring for leaks of dangerous and polluting gases such as methane at oil and gas, chemical and power generation facilities Immersive Field Simulator: A solution that leverages virtual reality (VR) and mixed-reality to create a training tool that incorporates a digital twin of physical plant operations for targeted, on-demand, skill-based training for workers

A solution that leverages virtual reality (VR) and mixed-reality to create a training tool that incorporates a digital twin of physical plant operations for targeted, on-demand, skill-based training for workers Autonomous operations : Innovative deployments of software-enabled, autonomous technologies to make the region’s leading companies and their operations safer, smarter, more productive and efficient

: Innovative deployments of software-enabled, autonomous technologies to make the region’s leading companies and their operations safer, smarter, more productive and efficient Honeywell Forge: Honeywell’s suite of cyber-secure software products and enabling services that help companies use operational data to drive insights that improve processes and drive their digital transformation

Honeywell’s suite of cyber-secure software products and enabling services that help companies use operational data to drive insights that improve processes and drive their digital transformation Fixed and portable gas detection solutions, personal protective equipment and other safety solutions for workers operating in remote and hazardous environments.

Honeywell’s presence at this year’s ADIPEC will reflect the company’s latest agreements and partnerships that are supporting the automation, digitalization, and operational efficiency of the region’s energy sector.

In the last few years Honeywell has signed a series of agreements with many of the region’s leading companies aligned to this objective, including a joint-venture with Saudi Aramco to develop digital solutions for end-to-end plant operations; a10-year relationship with ADNOC for one of the largest predictive maintenance projects in the oil and gas industry and a major services agreement with KIPIC to protect, maintain and optimize operations at the Al Zour refinery and liquefied natural gas import (LNGI) terminal.

ADIPEC is hosted by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and will take place from Oct 31-Nov 3 2022 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). You can visit Honeywell in Hall 4,stand 4150.

