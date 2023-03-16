hoosiers-said-to-be-facing-additional-health-problems-due-to-pandemic

Even if COVID isn’t top of your mind, the pandemic left behind plenty of problems for other Hoosiers.

Overdoses, addictions, and daily struggles with mental health – those are the battles several Hoosiers still face.

Don Schroeder, CEO of Recovery Centers of America tells Indy Politics that last year, Indiana racked up over 100,000 overdoses, and several teenagers are still trying to adjust to a somewhat normal school life.

He says several schools have begun introducing new counselors to help kids along.

