hop-skip-and-jump-over-to-yas-marina-this-easter-sunday!

Calling all little ones: the Easter Bunny has left you a little surprise at Yas Marina, as the Marina Hop returns on Easter Sunday, April 9.

Featuring a range of activities, a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny himself and a variety of dining offers, Yas Marina is the perfect place to celebrate Easter this year, with festivities kicking off from 12pm – 5pm.

Young guests can hop until they drop with joy at the supervised children’s activity centre, located at the entrance to building one. Expect face painting hat decorating, giant Jenga, and much more!

Hop along the promenade for more fun! Find your way through the bunny-shapedmaze and make your mark on the giant colouring mural. If you’re after more, head over to the main lawn to participate in the egg and spoon races and ring toss games before enjoying an array of other carnival activities.

What’s Easter without the Easter Bunny? Keep an eye out for the star of the show, who is set to arrive at Yas Marina at 12.30pm by boat. Once on land, he will visit the children’s activity centre, and roam around the promenade ready for a carrot or a memorable photo with families enjoying their Sunday afternoon at the marina.

All activities are free of charge for registered children aged 3-12 years of age. Registration is available on-site, on the day and every registered child will be entered into the lucky draw to win two annual silver park passes to Yas Island’s theme parks.

All this egg-citement is sure to cause a rumbling tummy! Make sure you get over to one of Yas Marina’s restaurants to satisfy that craving, with family-friendly deals available all day. For more information on dining offers and promotions visit www.yasmarina.ae.

