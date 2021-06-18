‘hotel-transylvania:-transformania’-moves-to-october

The fourth and final installment in the “Hotel Transylvania” franchise, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” will now debut during a far spookier month.

Previously dated for July 23, the Sony Pictures Animation film will now release on Oct. 1, kicking off the Halloween season. The movie will see Drac (Brian Hull) and the rest of the monsters embark on a brand-new adventure full of twists and turns. When a new invention created by Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan) transforms all the monsters into humans and Johnny (Andy Samberg) into a monster, they must work together to switch back before the change becomes permanent.

“Hotel Transylvania” franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky is the screenwriter and executive producer of the film, which is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. Selena Gomez reprises her role as Drac’s daughter, Mavis, and also serves as an executive producer. “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” is also executive produced by Michelle Murdocca and produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone.

In addition to Hull, Gaffigan, Samberg and Gomez, the film’s cast includes Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher and Molly Shannon.

The franchise’s previous installment, 2018’s “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” took in approximately $167.5 million at the domestic box office. However, it received mixed reviews from critics, with Variety‘s Scott Tobias writing: “Now ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,’ by far the worst of the series, spends virtually no time in the hotel and runs out of commentary on classic monsters, despite renewing the rivalry between Dracula and the vampire slayer Van Helsing.”