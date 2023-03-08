house-bill-10-01-to-allow-auditor-of-state-to-be-referred-to-as-‘state-comptroller’

The biannual state budget isn’t the only interesting piece of House Bill 10-01 making its way to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The bill also includes language to allow the Auditor of State to be referred to as the “State Comptroller.”

Auditor Tera Klutz says the title “Auditor” was created 200 years ago, but no longer reflects the key responsibilities she has.

Those responsibilities include balance the state’s checkbook, distributing local government funding, processing state payments, developing year-end reporting and paying state employee salaries.

